Lawmakers plan to push ahead with religious exemption bill

Hundreds of people turned out about a year ago for a marathon public hearing on a bill that would end the religious exemption. The committee ultimately voted to advance the bill, but the issue fizzled after the General Assembly canceled the rest of the session because of COVID-19.

Months later, many of the estimated 500 protesters who turned out on opening day of this year's legislative session urged lawmakers not to take up the bill again, arguing it's an infringement on their religious rights.

Proponents, meanwhile, contend some families are abusing the state's exemption from measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations for their children.

“I don't think that there's a perfect solution, but I do think that the committee should really consider what bills we want to bring forward due to the fact that regardless of what we think, there will be people that feel very disenfranchised from the session," said state Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton, referring to the legislative session being conducted mostly virtually.

While he recognizes such concerns exist, Steinberg said voters should have known that the people they elected in November would probably attempt to legislate under a pandemic.

“We already sacrificed an entire year of doing business to the virus,” he said. “And I would submit we cannot continue indefinitely to postpone the state's business, even on controversial bills, because of this. We need to manage as well as we can.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.