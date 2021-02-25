Lawmakers probe if Cuomo's policy fueled nursing home deaths

The state’s directive said “no resident shall be denied admission” solely based on having or likely having COVID-19, while federal guidance said nursing homes can admit COVID-19 patients if they can follow infection protocols.

“It’s troubling to me that we keep going back to an issue where ... all the data has shown ... that this is not what brought the infection into the nursing homes,” Zucker told lawmakers.

A growing body of research does suggest that community spread is the biggest risk factor for outbreaks at nursing homes, but Cuomo's much-criticized July report didn't rule out whether the earlier directive played any role.

“Will you acknowledge that the residents going into the nursing homes are also causing the spread?” Assemblyman Jake Ashby, a Republican, asked.

Zucker didn’t answer a lawmaker’s question about whether the governor’s office directed him not to respond to lawmakers’ 2020 request for data on the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.