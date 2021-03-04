Lawmakers push 60% vote threshold on tax ballot measures

In last year's primary election, 28% of registered voters cast a ballot, whereas 74% of voters participated in the November general election.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Cwach pointed out that primaries are partisan in their very nature, and that voters registered as independents often don't participate.

“We know primary turnouts are lower,” he said. “We know people aren’t going to show up.”

Several Senate Republicans had spoken against the resolution because it leap-frogs the issue in front of ballot measures that are already in the works, including an effort to make Medicaid health insurance available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level.

But Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate pro tem, initiated the move to expedite the constitutional amendment vote, saying it was important to get “safeguards in place for the taxpayers.”

He acknowledged that his expedited push was motivated by the Medicaid expansion campaign, but argued that the vote threshold should apply to all ballot initiatives that levy taxes or spend significant state funds. The Legislature must pass a high threshold — a two-thirds majority — for similar bills.