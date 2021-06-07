Lawmakers reach deal on cannabis bill, Senate vote expected

The state Senate was expected to vote Monday night on a long-awaited bill that will legalize the recreational use of cannabis, with lawmakers announcing they had reached a compromise on how to ensure the new industry will benefit those residents adversely affected by the nation's war on drugs.
Announcement of the deal comes as the General Assembly attempts to finish its work before the regular legislative session adjourns at midnight on Wednesday.
“This is a thoughtful process. It took us longer than we would have liked, I'm willing to admit that. But I think at the end of the day, we have a process that deals with some of the issues we've had that stem from the past and makes a good attempt a righting those wrongs,” said Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, co-chairman of the legislature's Judiciary Committee. “This is a good bill.”
If the bill clears both the Senate and the House of Representatives and is signed into law by Democrat Ned Lamont, who has made legalization a key priority this session, proponents said Connecticut will join 18 other states that already allow recreational marijuana possession and use.
Under the bill, it would be legal for people 21 years and older to possess and use cannabis beginning July 1. A person would be allowed to have up to 1.5 ounces, with an additional five ounces secured in their home or vehicle. Homegrown cannabis, however, will not counted toward that allowed amount.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the legislation makes it legal for medical marijuana patients in the state to have three mature and three immature plants, with a limit of 12 plants per household. By July 1, 2023, any adult in Connecticut will be allowed to have the same amount of plants.
Meanwhile, the retail sale of cannabis is expected to begin in May 2022. Under the program, municipalities will receive new revenue generated by a 3% local sales tax on gross receipts based on retail cannabis sales within their borders.
Besides the 6.35% state sales tax, the state will generate new revenue based on the levels of THC, the marijuana plant's main psychoactive component, in the different products. Under this proposed tax rate structure, Connecticut's taxes will be lower than New York's and around the same as Massachusetts' rates, lawmakers said.
While Connecticut has lagged behind its neighbors in finally reaching a deal after years of attempts, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, said the state has benefitted from watching how other states have handled legalizing a drug that still remains illegal under federal law and finding ways to help local entrepreneurs who want to get into the marijuana business.
“We've seen problems in other states where out-of-state financed enterprises come in and swoop up all the licenses,” he said.
Under Connecticut's bill, half of the initial licenses to be issued for the new industry through a lottery system, such as retailers and cultivators, will be reserved for so-called social equity applicants, those negatively impacted by the past drug laws. A new 15-person, state-funded Social Equity Council will determine the final rules for social equity applicants, review their applications and allocate $50 million in state borrowing to help entrepreneurs in targeted communities with loans and workforce training.
Meanwhile, the bill also automatically erases certain drug possession convictions that occurred between Jan. 1, 2000, and Oct. 1, 2015. If someone's conviction falls outside that time period, they can petition to have it erased.
This story has been corrected to show that possession and use of cannabis would be legal beginning July 1, not Jan. 1, 2022.
