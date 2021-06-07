Lawmakers reach deal on cannabis bill, Senate vote expected

The state Senate was expected to vote Monday night on a long-awaited bill that will legalize the recreational use of cannabis, with lawmakers announcing they had reached a compromise on how to ensure the new industry will benefit those residents adversely affected by the nation's war on drugs.

Announcement of the deal comes as the General Assembly attempts to finish its work before the regular legislative session adjourns at midnight on Wednesday.

“This is a thoughtful process. It took us longer than we would have liked, I'm willing to admit that. But I think at the end of the day, we have a process that deals with some of the issues we've had that stem from the past and makes a good attempt a righting those wrongs,” said Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, co-chairman of the legislature's Judiciary Committee. “This is a good bill.”

If the bill clears both the Senate and the House of Representatives and is signed into law by Democrat Ned Lamont, who has made legalization a key priority this session, proponents said Connecticut will join 18 other states that already allow recreational marijuana possession and use.