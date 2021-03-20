Lawmakers resist governor's plan to close 6 DMV offices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plan by the governor of Alaska to close six Department of Motor Vehicles offices has been met with resistance from the state Legislature.

A plan by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration to close the DMV offices in Eagle River, Tok, Homer, Haines, Delta Junction and Valdez would save about $500,000 per year in operation costs, the Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.

The proposal, unveiled in December, would encourage a company to start a public-private partnership with the state, said Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka to lawmakers in a pair of meetings this week.

Residents would have to use online services or be required to pay any fee charged by that private in-person company, which would not be able to perform all the responsibilities a regular DMV office would.

“For example, I have a (commercial driver’s license) and I can’t renew that online, nor can I renew it through one of the private companies,” Republican state Sen. Robert Myers said.