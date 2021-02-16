Lawmakers revive bill targeting medical care for trans kids

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House will again consider a bill that would limit gender-confirming medical care for transgender minors, after lawmakers voted Tuesday to allow the bill to be introduced despite a similar measure being voted down by the Montana House last month.

The new measure would prohibit gender-confirming surgical procedures. Medical professionals who provide gender-confirming surgery or refer patients to such treatment could lose their medical license under the bill.

However, hormone treatments — which would have been banned under the failed bill — would still be permitted under the new measure.

The previous measure was voted down in a 51-49 split. Montana legislative rules require the House Rules Committee to approve the introduction of a bill if the House has already rejected a bill “designed to accomplish the same purpose.”

The House Rules Committee voted Tuesday to allow the new bill to be considered despite similarities to the previous bill. The committee voted along party lines, with all 13 Republicans in favor and all seven Democrats opposed.