Lawmakers rewrite rules for Louisiana's voting system search

A newly created commission that includes lawmakers, elections experts, a cybersecurity expert and others would analyze and make recommendations about the type of voting system that should be bought or leased. The commission would have to hold open meetings, giving the general public more points to offer thoughts before the bid solicitation begins.

Louisiana's new voting system would have to produce a paper record, unlike the current decades-old machines used on Election Day. The legislation also would mandate that Louisiana's voting system can't connect to the internet, already the practice today in the secretary of state's office.

Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who handled the legislation in the House, said the state could either get digital machines that print out a paper receipt or use paper ballots that are then scanned into a digital system.

Ardoin supports the bill. Edwards hasn't taken a public position on the proposal.