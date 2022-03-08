 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmakers rush to extend overseas absentee ballots deadline

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Overseas absentee ballots could arrive up to 20 days after Ohio's primary election and still be counted under emergency legislation working its way through General Assembly as chaos over new state legislative maps threatens spring elections.

County election officials have raised serious questions about their ability to carry out a successful primary election on May 3, citing the already tight timeline due to the still-unresolved redrawing of state legislative maps.

State law already allows a 10-day window after a primary election for the arrival of ballots cast by Ohio overseas voters, typically those serving in the military. The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved emergency legislation adding an additional 10 days. The House is expected to approve the measure Wednesday.

People are also reading…

The move came after the U.S. Defense Department last week denied by a request by Ohio Elections Chief Frank LaRose to waive the March 19 deadline by which state overseas ballots must be mailed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy addresses UK parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News