Lawmakers seek amendment to ensure 'environmental rights'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic state senators are seeking to strengthen protections for the environment and natural resources through a joint resolution that seeks to amend the state constitution and bring New Mexico in line with numerous other states that already guarantee residents rights to clean air and water.

Environmentalists are calling it New Mexico’s “Green Amendment.” It is among numerous environmental proposals up that will be up for consideration during the 60-day legislative session that begins Tuesday.

If approved, the proposal would be put on the ballot for voters to decide.

Introduced by Sens. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez of Albuquerque and William Soules of Las Cruces, the resolution is modeled after similar provisions in Montana and Pennsylvania.

It reads that New Mexico shall conserve, protect and maintain natural resources for the benefit of all the people, including future generations.

“It's really about protecting the things that are so special in New Mexico — our land, air and water. People have a fundamental right for those things to be protected from pollution,” Soules said in an interview.