Lawmakers seek oversight of local monuments, place names

Some of the impetus for the bill appears to come from actions around the country, including the toppling and removal of Confederate statues in the South as well as the potential renaming of U.S. military bases named after Confederate leaders. Former President Donald Trump made a campaign issue of those events leading up to the November election.

“Everything some of these people are trying to do is absolutely, again, despicable,” Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger said. “Trying to change the names of military bases. Trying to change the face of the South. All the mayors in these big cities that did absolutely nothing in the face of leftists and sometimes Marxists were absolutely weak, and they need to be not allowed to be making these decisions because if they are not going to lead, the people in the statehouse should."

Opponents said the proposed law is an affront in a state that prizes local control.

“Representative from Ada County should have no say in what people in Driggs or Post Falls or anywhere in the state want to do in their local communities,” Democratic Rep. Steve Berch said. “The state has done just fine for over 130 years without the need for this legislation.”