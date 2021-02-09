 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers seek oversight of local monuments, place names
View Comments
AP

Lawmakers seek oversight of local monuments, place names

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House on Tuesday approved legislation requiring cities, towns and schools to get permission from the Legislature to change the historic names of streets and parks or remove monuments or memorials.

The House voted 51-19 to send to the Senate the measure backers say is needed to prevent the altering of history through obliterating historic though imperfect figures.

But an attorney general's opinion, requested by a Democratic lawmaker and received after the vote, said the proposed law likely didn't have the force of law because it was put forward as a concurrent resolution that doesn't include a governor's signature.

The opinion also said it likely violated the Idaho Constitution prohibiting the Legislature from passing local or special laws concerning changing the names of places. Finally, the opinion also said the proposed law could run afoul of the First Amendment involving freedom of speech.

During the debate on the House floor, Republican Rep. Doug Okuniewicz said such decisions as renaming streets, parks and landmarks and the removal of monuments or memorials shouldn't be left to local leaders.

"The decision whether or not to permanently remove a historically important monument or memorial is important to everyone in our state, not just the people who happen to live next to it,” he said.

Some of the impetus for the bill appears to come from actions around the country, including the toppling and removal of Confederate statues in the South as well as the potential renaming of U.S. military bases named after Confederate leaders. Former President Donald Trump made a campaign issue of those events leading up to the November election.

“Everything some of these people are trying to do is absolutely, again, despicable,” Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger said. “Trying to change the names of military bases. Trying to change the face of the South. All the mayors in these big cities that did absolutely nothing in the face of leftists and sometimes Marxists were absolutely weak, and they need to be not allowed to be making these decisions because if they are not going to lead, the people in the statehouse should."

Opponents said the proposed law is an affront in a state that prizes local control.

“Representative from Ada County should have no say in what people in Driggs or Post Falls or anywhere in the state want to do in their local communities,” Democratic Rep. Steve Berch said. “The state has done just fine for over 130 years without the need for this legislation.”

Democratic Rep. Ilana Rubel, the House minority leader, asked for the attorney general's opinion, and commented after receiving it. The Associated Press also viewed the opinion.

“I think there are provisions in our Constitution that wisely try to keep every branch of government in their own lane and ensure that the Legislature is not overstepping its bounds to encroach on things that are the appropriate area of local government, which I think definitely includes things like naming your own parks, naming your own schools and naming your own roads within your own community," she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
National Politics

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has wasted no time in dumping a batch of major Trump administration policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He ended a ban on travelers from mostly Muslim countries. He canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

+2
Pennsylvania's Fetterman makes 2022 US Senate run official
National

Pennsylvania's Fetterman makes 2022 US Senate run official

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, the 6-foot-8, bald and tattooed John Fetterman, will run for U.S. Senate, making the announcement Monday after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Undocumented immigrants and the COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News