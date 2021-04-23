Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session

The measure is a concurrent resolution, needing only the approval of the House and Senate and not the governor’s signature. The Idaho Constitution doesn't allow the Legislature to adjourn for more than three days without both chambers agreeing.

Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a larger role last year after they adjourned and Little took emergency pandemic actions, including designating some jobs as “nonessential" and issuing a stay-at-home order as the pandemic threatened to overwhelm hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

Little also created laws and changed election dates, which lawmakers said is reserved for the Legislature. Lawmakers also argued they should have had a role in allocating the $1.25 billion the state received in federal coronavirus relief money early last year.

Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle after the meeting said lawmakers don’t want to allow that to happen again with what could be another round of virus relief money coming from the Biden administration later this year.

“If that money comes to the state, the Legislature would like to be involved with spending it, not like what happened last time where the governor just did what he wanted to do,” Moyle said.