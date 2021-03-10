Lawmakers slam LSU response to sexual misconduct report

“You fire these individuals, and you clean house,” she said. “You clean house of all of those who are protecting the culture.”

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, a New Orleans Democrat, told Galligan: “If you don't have consequences and strong consequences for the action, it doesn't serve as a deterrent."

LSU Board of Supervisors member Mary Werner said she was conflicted about whether the punishments for Ausberry and Segar were sufficient.

Davis said administrators should have generally understood when allegations should have been investigated and turned over to police for review.

“Where is the justice for the victims?” she asked.

As for the university response, Davis added: “I just think it's kind of bull."

Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat, urged Galligan to reconsider the disciplinary decisions. Galligan gave no indication he intended to do so.

Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman called the disciplinary response disheartening and said it wouldn't be enough to satisfy students. She said her daughter, a student at LSU, told her: “Everybody knows LSU's not going to do anything.”

———

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0