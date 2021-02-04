Lawmakers' spending jumps, boosting reserves during pandemic

It's now approaching the record size of $215 million in 2006, the year after the ill-starred — and subsequently reversed — decision lawmakers made to boost their own base pay in amounts that ranged from 16% to 34%.

“The need for this reserve has never been more necessary than during the Wolf administration, which has not hesitated to hold the Legislature hostage in protracted budget impasses while seeking irresponsible policy changes during the appropriations process,” said House Republican spokesperson Jason Gottesman.

Messages were left seeking comment from the other Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate.

The Independent Fiscal Office, a nonpartisan legislative agency, is projecting that the state government has a $2.5 billion operating deficit in the 2021-22 fiscal year, up from its deficit projection of $1 billion before the pandemic.

The Associated Press in May reported a review of invoices and more than 6,000 pages of spending line items by the legislative branch showed that lawmakers often use the latitude their own rules provide to decide what to buy and from whom.

