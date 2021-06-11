Lawmakers, state leaders fight over drawing precinct lines

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who oversees the census in Massachusetts, described the move as a power grab by lawmakers.

“The bill is about completing undoing the process that has worked for many decades and taking away the authority of cities and towns to draw their own precincts and giving it to the Legislature,” Galvin said Friday.

Galvin also pushed back against the argument that the change is needed because of a compressed time frame.

“There is plenty of time. My office has already been in touch with cities and towns. We have been having webinars. They are fully prepared when the numbers come out, most likely in August,” he said.

A statewide group representing cities and towns sides with Galvin and also opposes the bill.

Local communities are in the best position to take into account neighborhoods and racial and ethnic communities of interest when they draw precincts lines, according to Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.

Beckwith said municipalities also must hold at least one local public hearing as part of the process, ensuring local public input.