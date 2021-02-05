Lawmakers tee up May referendum on disaster emergency limits

Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware, warned of the proposal's consequences.

“It's not the first and will not be the last power grab by this Republican, gerrymandered, Republican majority. This bill does not deal with the fact that on day 22 of any emergency, what will happen?" Davidson said.

Emergency disaster declarations give governors the power to issue or rescind executive orders and regulations, access stockpiles of emergency supplies and equipment and suspend laws or regulations that govern state agencies.

Republicans have primarily made the case for the proposed amendment by criticizing Wolf’s shutdowns of businesses during the pandemic. But the amendment may have no such legal effect on that kind of executive branch power in the future.

Wolf has cited the authority for such measures under the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Act to shut down businesses and schools and issue broad masking orders and other social-distancing requirements on the state’s citizens.

Courts have repeatedly backed Wolf’s use of those powers during the pandemic. In any case, Wolf’s administration has said lifting the emergency disaster declaration would not affect powers such as those, which rest on the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Act.