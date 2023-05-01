ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers from several western states want the U.S. Forest Service to do more to address a wildfire crisis they say will surely destroy more landscapes, communities and livelihoods as long-term drought persists around the West.

They grilled Forest Service Chief Randy Moore during a congressional hearing last week, asking about the agency's spending priorities and the backlog of national forest lands that need to be treated to reduce wildfire risks.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Wisconsin Republican and chair of the House Natural Resources Committee's panel on federal lands, said the agency needs to usher in a new phase of accountability and transparency if it wants to "reverse the tide against this historic crisis."

Tiffany pointed to a yearslong restoration project that struggled to treat wide swaths of land spanning four national forests in northern Arizona, saying the agency reported more acres being treated than what regional managers submitted.

Moore did not directly address the discrepancy but said the top priority is reducing hazard fuels on more than 4 million acres in high-risk areas nationwide over the next year. He said the Biden administration is requesting more than $320 million for the work on top of money already appropriated by Congress through the infrastructure and inflation spending packages.

"We all recognize that we have an emergency situation out there and we need to be doing more work rather than less work," Moore said.

The agency's spending request also includes $56 million for rehabilitation in burned areas, but some of the subcommittee's members said that's a drop in the bucket considering the amount of acres that burn each year.

California lawmakers noted their state has seen seven of its largest wildfires over the past five years, while Colorado saw two record-setting fires in fall 2020.

New Mexico marked its worst wildfire season in 2022 as a fire caused by the federal government charred more than 530 square miles of the Rocky Mountain foothills. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and residents in villages throughout the region are now bracing for flooding that will come with the rainy season.

Moore vowed to work with New Mexico's congressional delegation after U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández confronted him during Wednesday's hearing about the agency's failure to use its resources to keep treatment projects from going awry.

The New Mexico Democrat told Moore the old-growth forests that meant so much to her constituents are gone, along with the livelihoods of the rural residents who depended on them.

"The pain of losing so much, it's not going to go away," she said. "Chief Moore, victims in New Mexico are watching us today. What do you have to say to them?"

Seeing the devastation in New Mexico and in other areas wrecked by wildfire, Moore said his heart bleeds and that his employees are moving ahead with treatment projects.

The New Mexico fire forced a pause and evaluation of the Forest Service's prescribed burn operations last year. The agency since made changes and lawmakers agreed that prescribed fires are a necessary tool for clearing out dead and overgrown vegetation.

The Forest Service estimated that more than 460 million acres are at moderate to high risk from wildfire.

Moore acknowledged that environmental groups' lawsuits over timber projects and endangered species along with previous policy decisions to limit access to roadless areas in the National Forest System made it harder to treat areas.

