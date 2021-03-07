Lawmakers to debate if Louisiana should require kindergarten

Under Fields’ proposal, children who turn 5 years old by Sept. 30 would be required to attend kindergarten starting with the 2022-23 school year.

It's unclear how many children could be affected by the bill and how much it would cost the state to increase public school enrollment.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia require children to attend kindergarten, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Louisiana lawmakers have debated mandating kindergarten for years, including most recently in 2012.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education weighed in on the idea at the request of the Legislature after the 2008 lawmaking session. That study said kindergarten is especially helpful for students from low-income families.

“Children who attend kindergarten perform better in subsequent grade levels and are more likely to graduate from high school than those who do not attend kindergarten,” the report said.

Still, that decade-old study said other questions remained unresolved and recommended that lawmakers not make kindergarten mandatory.

The board hasn't yet taken a position on Fields' bill for the upcoming session.