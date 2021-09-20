Lawmakers to discuss vaccine mandate with eye on reconvening

The sweeping new vaccine mandates affect 100 million Americans, requiring that employers with more than 100 workers require the workers to be vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly.

Workers at health facilities who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will have to be fully vaccinated, affecting more than 17 million health care workers, the White House said. Employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government are also required to be vaccinated with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation.

However, that rule has not yet been announced.

Republican Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Monday that without the rule, there is nothing actionable for Idaho officials to file a potential lawsuit against that Winder, Republican Gov. Brad Little, Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden warned the Biden administration about earlier this month.