Lawmakers to meet with Lamont on future of his COVID orders

State lawmakers have begun combing through the dozens of executive orders signed by Gov. Ned Lamont over the past year during the pandemic, trying to determine which should be extended and which need to be enacted in state law as Connecticut continues to battle COVID-19.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate plan to meet Thursday with the Democratic governor's administration to discuss how best to proceed.

“There’s a lot of executive orders that need a lot of information from these commissioners, quite frankly, all about what needs to be extended or codified,” Ritter said on Tuesday. “We’re going through what is a very complicated, long, arduous process. So you want to add, you know, that’s exactly right.”

Republican legislative leaders, who in January opposed extending Lamont's emergency powers until April 20, said they have not yet been invited to the meeting on Thursday. The GOP at that time suggested Lamont's powers should be extended until March 1, so long as there was a “metric-based case” for each particular order, and that lawmakers could discuss which orders could be codified through a vote of the General Assembly.

That, however, did not happen, said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford.