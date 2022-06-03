Lawmaker's trial delayed, jury dismissed amid video dispute

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video that surfaced recently can be used as evidence.

Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez on allegations they covered up campaign violations committed at a 2018 party thrown by Bradley as they sought nearly $180,000 in public campaign funds from a state program. Bradley and Martinez deny the charges and have pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport dismissed jurors Thursday, in response to federal prosecutors saying they were going to appeal his ruling barring the video of the party from being used in the case.

Prosecutors said a witness gave them the video May 24. They claim it shows Bradley and Martinez knew campaign contributions were being solicited at the party and later lied to state election officials when they said no fundraising took place.

Bradley's lawyers asked Bolden to bar the video, saying prosecutors violated court evidence rules by disclosing the video so late and close to the trial, making the case harder for the defense. They said the FBI previously gave the defense three shorter videos and knew there was a longer video, but didn't seek to obtain it until last month.

Prosecutors argued in court documents filed Friday that the case should be put on hold pending their appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit of Appeals in New York — an assertion disputed by defense lawyers.

Authorities say Bradley and Martinez lied about the party to hide campaign violations that would have barred them from receiving the public funds. They also allege Bradley violated spending limits when he paid for the party.

