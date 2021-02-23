Lawmakers unhappy about tolls reminded of law they passed

Tolls would be between $1 and $2, probably both ways, raise about $2.2 billion and last from the start of construction in 2023 for three or four years until construction is finished, Gramian told the Appropriations Committee.

Tolling would be electronic and collected through E-ZPass or license-plate billing, PennDOT has said. The money collected on a bridge is supposed to go to its construction, maintenance and operation.

The bridges are I-78′s Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79′s bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-80′s bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County and the Lehigh River, near Wilkes-Barre; I-81 over the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna County; I-83′s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River, a mile from the state Capitol and downtown Harrisburg; and I-95′s mile-long double-decked Girard Point Bridge across the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

PennDOT has said it selected major bridges badly in need of repair and balanced its selections by geography to limit the impact on any one area.

A number of lawmakers on Tuesday warned that the impact of the tolls' cost will hurt commuters and commercial haulers.