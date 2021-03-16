Lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Tuesday to shield many diabetics from income-draining insulin prices by capping their out-of-pocket costs for the life-saving medication.

The bill won final passage after the Senate backed off proposed changes. The Senate voted 36-0 to send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor, who refers to health care as a human right, praised the GOP-led legislature's action.

“Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin,” the governor said in a statement.

The proposal originated in the House and won bipartisan support in a state plagued by high diabetes rates. The bill's lead sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter, and its final passage culminated a multi-year attempt to limit insulin prices.

“This bill will save countless Kentucky lives once it becomes law,” Bentley said.

Lawmakers heard from Kentuckians who have dipped into their savings to help pay for their insulin or rationed the medication because of its cost.