Lawmakers vote to end emergency declaration, extend waivers

During floor debate, they accused Republicans of undertaking an experiment that could hamstring a state response to a resurgence of COVID-19 and risks losing tens of millions each month in federal emergency food aid for the poorest families.

The resolution passed the chambers with every Republican in favor of it and all but nine Democrats against it. It does not need Wolf's approval.

Republicans say they expect that federal aid will continue and that Wolf can declare another disaster emergency, should he need to. Lawmakers, though, would have the newly granted authority under the referendum to end a new declaration by a majority vote, rather than the two-thirds vote necessary previously.

In a statement, Wolf's office said he was disappointed that lawmakers would not extend the disaster declaration.

“To avoid serious consequences, the administration will do everything it can to work with the federal government to try to maintain federal funding in the absence of a declaration,” Wolf's office said.

Republicans and Democrats also quarreled over whether the resolution can take immediate effect, since the state has not yet certified the results of last month's referendum.

That could happen as early as Friday.