Lawmakers vote to give AG power to regulate abortion clinics

Democratic Sen. Karen Berg criticized lawmakers for making the abortion measure a priority at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is raging.

“This is what we are spending our time, our energy and our taxpayers' money on," she said Saturday. “I think it is a great disservice to the people of this commonwealth."

The attorney general's new powers would be concurrent with state Cabinet for Health and Family Services' authority to enforce abortion laws and seek penalties for violations, said Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield.

Abortion-rights advocates called the bill a shift in power to the anti-abortion attorney general. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky said in a release that Cameron “has no medical background and has showed he'll use the powers of his office to push abortion care out of reach" for Kentuckians.

Another bill backed by abortion opponents that won final passage Saturday would require doctors to give life-saving measures to any infant “born alive” during a “failed abortion” or premature birth.

The measure also was included in the 2020 legislation vetoed by Beshear. The governor noted in his veto message that existing law already protects the life of infants.

