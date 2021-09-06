Lawmakers vow action after Ida floods Gulf Coast, Northeast

The Democratic-only bill is even worse, Graves said, calling it “a final nail in the coffin” to the offshore oil industry, which is already struggling because of the pandemic and the hurricane.

“All this does is benefit Iran," Graves said. “It benefits Russia. It benefits China.”

In an interview, Graves said he would prefer to use emergency spending to help Louisiana and other states hit by the hurricane. That way, money “is tailored to the disaster” and based on need, not ideology, he said.

But Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, said emergency spending, and even the bipartisan infrastructure bill, is not sufficient to address the threat of climate change.

“We have not taken the bold measures we need to protect our families and our way of life and our communities that we cherish," he said.

Potosnak, whose central New Jersey neighborhood was flooded by Ida, said storms are increasing in intensity and frequency, with at least seven “100-year storms” in the past few decades.

“I hope this storm is a reminder to all our elected officials: This is what climate change looks like,'' Potosnak said. “Congress needs to act to match the challenge we face.”

