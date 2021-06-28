Lawmakers vow bill for college athletes to earn off likeness

“This is going to last until either the NCAA fully and finally acts, or the legislature is back in session, at which time we all agree we would need legislation,” Beshear said after signing the order.

Beshear won widespread praise from college coaches and administrators in Kentucky for his action.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican, said last week he supported the governor's “narrow and temporary action,” which he said provided “the tools needed to ensure that Kentucky’s student-athletes are given ample opportunity.” Stivers said the commitment to “permanent protections” for the students will be addressed early in the next legislative session.

In the meantime, Kentucky lawmakers can monitor actions by the NCAA and other states before offering the legislation, McGarvey and Wise said.

“That gives us some time to have some really good communication with a lot of the different shareholders that are out there,” Wise said at the news conference.

The NCAA had hoped for a national law from Congress that has not come, and its own rule-making has been bogged down for months.