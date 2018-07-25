BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers geared up for votes Wednesday on several measures including an August sales tax holiday as they entered what loomed as a hectic final week of legislative action.
The Senate and the House planned to meet formally as they face a July 31 deadline to complete work on dozens of major bills that have lingered until the closing days of the 2017-18 session.
The Senate was expected to consider suspending the state's 6.25 percent sales tax on most consumer items during the weekend of Aug. 11-12. The amendment would be added to an economic development bill that has already passed the House with a similar provision for a sales tax holiday.
Legislation signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last month mandates that a sales tax holiday, popular with shoppers and retailers, be scheduled each summer beginning in 2019 but left open the question of whether one would be held this summer.
The broader bill being considered by the Senate on Thursday also would limit the use by companies of non-compete clauses that are meant to restrict the movement of employees to rival firms.
Sen. Jason Lewis said the provision represents a compromise between those who support non-compete clauses and those who want them abolished.
"It will enable meaningful, significant reform to non-competes and will help many workers and families in Massachusetts and encourage more innovation in our state, while at the same time respecting the legitimate concerns that have been raised by some in our employment community," said Lewis, a Winchester Democrat.
Previous attempts by legislators to rein in non-competes have fallen short in recent years.
Both chambers on Wednesday also could vote to send the governor compromise legislation to better protect consumers against data breaches. Another compromise bill would promote civics education in public schools.
A key House panel, meanwhile, was polling its members on several bills including ones that would require insurance coverage when new mothers are screened for postpartum depression and another extending simulcasting for 12 months at three Massachusetts racetracks. Simulcasting allows patrons to wager on races at other tracks around the country.
Several bills have already reached Baker's desk in recent days. The governor planned on Wednesday to sign a measure that would impose a $2 fee on all car rentals in Massachusetts to raise $10 million that would go toward municipal police training programs.
Wednesday also marked the final full day that Worcester Democrat Harriette Chandler serves as president of the Senate. She took over that post after former Sen. Stan Rosenberg stepped down in December amid an ethics investigation related to sexual abuse allegations against Rosenberg's husband, Bryon Hefner.
Rosenberg and Hefner have said Hefner did not have any undue influence over Rosenberg's official actions.
Sen. Karen Spilka, an Ashland Democrat who chairs the powerful Senate Ways and Means Committee, is expected to be elected president of the chamber by her colleagues on Thursday.
Chandler said she does not believe changing leadership during the final frenzied days of the legislative session will be disruptive.
"I know I have a capable successor who just happens to be a woman as well ... and I think she will pick up right where I left off," said Chandler, who had made clear she did not want to hold the president's job beyond the current session.