Lawmakers want kids to have option for extra year in school
AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation that would give parents in Pennsylvania the option to have their children repeat a grade in school because of disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

The bill, which passed unanimously, goes to the state House of Representatives for consideration there.

Under the bill, parents could have their child repeat, event if the student met the grade-level requirements to move up a grade. Currently, schools and teachers make the decision on whether to hold a student back.

The exception applies only to the 2021-22 school year and parents would have until July 15 to make the decision.

“Giving parents the option to provide an extra year of education for their children offers a pathway to help students who have suffered serious learning gaps during the pandemic," said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, the bill's sponsor.

The bill also provides similar enrollment exceptions for children who are in a special education program or a program for deaf and blind students.

