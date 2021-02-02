Lawmakers want new management for Hawaii's tallest mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — House Democratic leaders announced plans Tuesday to develop a new management structure for Hawaii's tallest mountain, where protesters in past years have blocked the construction of a large telescope on the peak some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.

The plan would take responsibility for Mauna Kea's summit away from the University of Hawaii. Lawmakers plan to invite opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope to join the discussion on how the summit should be managed in the future.

The university leases the land at the top of the mountain from the state, and the lease is due to expire in 2033. The school operates several telescopes at the summit and subleases properties there to other universities and research institutions for other observatories.

The university is working on seeking an extension of the lease from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

House Speaker Scott Saiki, who announced the plan in a speech on the floor, said the university would have an uphill battle in getting an extension.

“If the university continues its work to extend the master lease, there will just be a lot of pressure, conflict and litigation," Saiki said at a news conference after his announcement.