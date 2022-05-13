Lawmakers want state control of gun sale background checks

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases.

A bill filed Friday would resurrect Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, which was eliminated more than a decade ago when lawmakers voted to rely on the federal government’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

That vote came amid concerns then that Delaware’s background check system was not providing NICS with information about mentally ill individuals prohibited from buying or possessing firearms. The bill authorized state agencies to provide such information to NICS, created a federally mandated program allowing individuals previously deemed mentally ill to re-establish their eligibility for gun ownership, and abolished the state’s existing background check system as redundant.

Lawmakers now want to return responsibility for firearm transactions background checks in Delaware to the State Bureau of Identification. The SBI would be the point of contact between gun dealers and the federal databases checked by the FBI. The SBI would thus become responsible for determining whether a person is prohibited from receiving or possessing a firearm under state or federal law, and would be able to search other databases other than NICS in making that determination.

“Re-establishing FTAP will help us identify people who would otherwise be prohibited but NICS might have missed, such as a person convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense,” House Majority Whip Larry Mitchell, the chief bill sponsor, said in a statement. “It will make our background check system stronger and more thorough and provide more protection for residents.”

Supporters of the bill also note that anyone who is the subject of an outstanding warrant is prohibited from buying a gun, but NICS identifies only those for whom extradition across state lines is sought, excluding the vast majority of misdemeanor warrants. FTAP would be able to check local databases to identify those people.

The legislation calls for the new FTAP system to be up and running within one year of the bill’s enactment into law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0