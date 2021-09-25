Lawmakers weigh changes to House districts as deadline looms

Democrats don’t have large enough advantages to convene without a few Republicans present. Quorum rules say there must be two-thirds of lawmakers — or 40 representatives on the House floor — for votes to take place. Oregon is one of the few states that require two-thirds of lawmakers to be present for any work to be done, instead of a simple majority.

Kotek delayed a Saturday morning floor session while both sides considered the new plan. She praised those who worked over the past 24 hours to come up with the proposal, which she said was fair and offered compromise. She said the floor session would begin in the afternoon.

Under the Democrats’ earlier plan, the party would likely end up with five U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one. Democrats now have a 4-1 advantage among the state’s U.S. House members. The new proposal would make the district now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader more likely to be a toss-up.

The redistricting deal that Kotek pulled out of was decided in April, during the legislative session. She said that in exchange for Republicans ending their delay tactics that blocked bills, she would evenly split the House Redistricting Committee — essentially granting veto power to the GOP.