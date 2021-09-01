Lawmakers weigh education options amid COVID-19 surge

“I think that would be a very welcomed flexibility that would be useful to our superintendents and boards and communities,” Flynn told the committee.

Lawmakers also reviewed another approach — known as the “test to stay” program — being used in some districts. Green County schools Superintendent Will Hodges credited the program for keeping children in their classrooms in his district. Under the program, students exposed to COVID-19 at school and who test negative for six days can stay in the classroom.

“So they’re not quarantined, they’re not sitting at home for two weeks, but they’re able to remain in school,” Hodges said.

In Green County, the program is optional for parents, but most have chosen the ”test to stay" option, he said. Of the 159 students in his district who have participated in the program, 146 of them continued to test negative, he said.

Another pressing issue is the impact the pandemic could have on future school funding.

The lawmakers heard concerns that without adjustments to the school funding formula, pandemic-related absences will hurt future funding for districts. Lawmakers have previously allowed districts to use pre-pandemic attendance figures for years affected by COVID-19.