Lawmakers, Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced a deal Wednesday to finalize the next state budget.

They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a preK-12 budget over the summer.

The Republican-led Legislature is expected to vote next week, about a week before the Sept. 30 deadline. Details of the agreement were not immediately released.

The pending legislation will cover all non-school spending, including social services, public health, roads and environmental protection.

"The last year and a half has been hard on all of our families and communities. Addressing their needs — from jobs to education to government accountability — is at the center of today’s budget deal,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, a Midland Republican, said in a statement.

Rep. Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican who chairs the House budget committee, said the pending budget in part will continue Michigan's COVID-19 recovery.