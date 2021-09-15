 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers, Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget
0 Comments
AP

Lawmakers, Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced a deal Wednesday to finalize the next state budget.

They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a preK-12 budget over the summer.

The Republican-led Legislature is expected to vote next week, about a week before the Sept. 30 deadline. Details of the agreement were not immediately released.

The pending legislation will cover all non-school spending, including social services, public health, roads and environmental protection.

"The last year and a half has been hard on all of our families and communities. Addressing their needs — from jobs to education to government accountability — is at the center of today’s budget deal,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, a Midland Republican, said in a statement.

Rep. Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican who chairs the House budget committee, said the pending budget in part will continue Michigan's COVID-19 recovery.

“It reflects shared priorities that will move Michigan forward as we continue to emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger state,” said budget director Dave Massaron.

Legislators and the governor's team entered negotiations with a big surplus thanks to increased consumer spending of federal stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief funds. Two recent federal rescue laws — signed by then-President Donald Trump in December and President Joe Biden in March — provided direct relief such as cash payments, enhanced unemployment benefits, tax credits, business grants and rental assistance.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The mystery of the mask

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News