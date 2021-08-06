Lawsuit against University of Montana alleges sex bias

The lawsuit says Bodnar did not want to hire Cole, despite her having more than 25 years of experience. She was selected by the hiring committee based on her experience. She was making $170,000 a year when she started — the lowest salary among the university’s vice presidents, according to the court filing.

In her time at the university, Cole said Bodnar “micromanaged, continually altered and changed her goals and job duties and set unreasonable expectations,” according to the lawsuit. He also made remarks on her demeanor and physical appearance, telling her she was moody at times, asking her to smile, criticizing her tone of voice and commenting on her weight.

Cole was allegedly excluded from meeting with the Montana Board of Regents, and she was the only “UM cabinet member who was second guessed, interrupted, criticized and questioned,” the lawsuit said.

Cole resigned in July 2020 as a result of the continued “unprofessional toxicity and discrimination” she faced. She took a $40,000 pay cut working at a smaller university, and retired altogether in 2021. She reported suffering physical symptoms as a result of how she was treated, including depression, anxiety, migraines and other ailments.