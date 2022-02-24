 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawsuit aims to block Nevada school voucher petition drive

  • Updated
  • 0
School Voucher Battle Nevada

FILE - A sign announces that the Las Vegas Academy is closed, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. A battle over getting a school vouchers question before voters in Nevada is returning to state court, with a lawsuit aiming to block the state's top elections official from putting measures on the ballot to let parents use state money to pay for private school tuition.

 John Locher - staff, AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A battle over getting a school vouchers question before voters in Nevada is returning to state court, with a lawsuit aiming to block the state’s top elections official from putting measures on the ballot that seek to let parents use state money to pay for private school tuition.

Two well-known top officials at the philanthropic Rogers Foundation — Chairwoman Beverly Rogers and CEO Rory Reid — filed lawsuits Tuesday aimed at stopping the Education Freedom PAC from trying to collect the almost 141,000 voter signatures needed put two initiatives on the 2022 ballot.

One measure would amend the state constitution to create an “education savings account” for K-12 students to attend schools “and educational programs other than public schools.”

The other would force state lawmakers to enact a voucher-style program with the same effect.

Education Freedom officials including its leader, Erin Phillips, did not immediately respond Thursday to messages seeking comment about the court challenge.

People are also reading…

Phillips, co-founder and president of the advocacy organization Power2Parent, told the Nevada Independent that litigation was expected from "those who want to protect the status quo,” and wouldn't stop her group's effort.

"We are confident in the language and it is clear that Nevadans are ready for a fundamental change to our approach to education,” she said.

The legal challenges were filed in Carson City District Court against Nevada’s Republican secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske. They ask a judge to block the petition and proposed initiative as flawed and misleading.

“The description of effect misleadingly fails to disclose that any funding appropriated for the contemplated program would inevitably ... (lead) to deterioration in Nevada’s public school system,” one lawsuit said.

“Let’s be clear, we are not talking about school choice, we’re talking about the school’s choice to reject students because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, religious affiliation ... or because they need additional resources to succeed,” Rogers said in a statement. “We support public schools because they serve all students.”

Nevada’s K-12 schools have long been at or near the bottom of national rankings in per-pupil spending, class size and student achievement. State lawmakers were told in March 2021 that it would cost about $800 million in new spending just to meet national student-to-teacher ratios.

The Las Vegas-based foundation was created by Jim Rogers, the late former Nevada media mogul and university chancellor, and his wife, Beverly Rogers. It backs a policy organization called Educate Nevada Now.

It said the initiatives could divert another $300 million per year from public to private schools, homeschooling parents or other expenses.

“Our public schools are grossly underfunded," Reid said in the statement, “and this effort ... will only make matters worse.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News