 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is dismissed
0 Comments
AP

Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is dismissed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is dismissed

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Glendale Police Department shows Jason Rosenblatt. A lawsuit filed by Rosenblatt, a suburban Denver police officer, for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019, was dismissed Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. It alleged that Rosenblatt was denied his right to an independent review board before he was fired by Chief Vanessa Wilson.

 HOGP

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 has been dismissed.

The lawsuit filed against Aurora's police chief and city manager was dismissed Wednesday. It alleged that former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt was denied his right to an independent review board before he was fired by Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Judge Peter Michaelson approved an agreement by both sides to dismiss the case with prejudice, with each paying their own attorneys’ fees.

Rosenblatt was fired along with two other officers last year over two photos taken in front of a memorial to McClain two months after his death.

Three officers are shown smiling in one photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019, and in another one has his arm around another's neck in a fake chokehold like the one used on McClain. One officer texted the photos to Rosenblatt — who was one of the officers involved in McClain's fatal arrest — and he responded “ha ha."

Officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street after a 911 caller reported he looked suspicious. McClain was also injected with ketamine by paramedics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
National Politics

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

  • Updated

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News