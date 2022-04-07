 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawsuit challenges Alaska campaign disclosure rules

  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Political donors have sued over campaign finance rules enacted under a 2020 voter initiative, arguing the disclosure rules are burdensome and could lead to reprisals against them and their business interests in a climate of “cancel culture.”

The disclosure rules were part of a ballot measure that overhauled Alaska’s elections system and was passed by voters in 2020. Provisions of the measure calling for open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections were challenged previously in state courts and upheld.

At issue in the new lawsuit, which was filed in federal court Thursday, are disclosure rules, including disclaimers required for ads and required reporting around contributions greater than $2,000 that are given to or received by third-party groups known as independent expenditure groups. The lawsuit alleges these disclosure provisions are unconstitutional.

Lawyers involved in the case — Craig Richards, a former Alaska attorney general, and Daniel Suhr with the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center — filed a friend of the court brief in support of challenges to the open primary system and ranked choice voting when those were before the Alaska Supreme Court. They did so on behalf of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell and former lawmaker Dick Randolph.

People are also reading…

Suhr said one reason they waited to file the federal lawsuit was that they wanted to see what the state Supreme Court would do, including if it would strike the entire initiative down. The high court in January issued a brief order affirming Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller's decision upholding the open primary and ranked choice system as valid. A fuller opinion from the state Supreme Court is pending.

Miller noted in his ruling that the plaintiffs in that case did not challenge the new law's “attempt to preclude ‘dark money.’”

Suhr said after the action by the state Supreme Court, "that's when we turned to say, OK, the next step is to focus on these campaign finance provisions that really haven't been thoroughly addressed yet.”

He said the measure is “the most aggressive law of its kind in the country" and raises First Amendment issues.

Plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit are Doug Smith of Anchorage, who was described by a spokesperson for the Liberty Justice Center as an executive in the oil and energy industry; Robert Griffin of Anchorage; Allen Vezey of Fairbanks; Albert Haynes of Wasilla and Trevor Shaw of Ketchikan. The lawsuit describes each of them as sometimes donating more than $2,000 to organizations that make independent expenditures.

Also listed as plaintiffs are the Alaska Free Market Coalition and Families of the Last Frontier, which are described as independent expenditure groups. A 2022 filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission shows Shaw as chair of the Alaska Free Market Coalition, which describes itself as promoting candidates “who are fiscally conservative, pro-business, and supportive of free market economic principles.”

The lawsuit names as defendants members of the Alaska Public Offices Commission, which oversees campaign finance rules in the state.

Heather Hebdon, the commission's executive director, said commission staff had no comment on the lawsuit. Messages seeking comment were sent to the state Department of Law as well.

The group Alaskans for Better Elections, which supported the initiative, on its website said nothing in the initiative “violates the First Amendment or limits political speech or the right to freely associate with political parties.”

"Alaskans have a right to know who is spending on their elections," the group said on its site.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebanon bank customers take legal action after losing life savings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News