Lawsuit challenges key part of new Kentucky education law

Supporters of the measure said it would open new opportunities for parents now unable to afford other educational choices for their children.

“Courts nationwide have repeatedly held that states can create alternatives to the public-school system. That is all the EOA (Education Opportunity Accounts) Program does: create alternatives,” said Institute for Justice attorney Milad Emam. “If this misguided lawsuit against the program succeeds, families around Kentucky will lose access to those alternatives."

The Council for Better Education said the tax credits would divert money from public schools.

“Every student, no matter what he looks like or where she lives, deserves access to a high-quality public education," the group said in a news release. “Spending money on voucher programs means denying students the opportunities they deserve in their neighborhood public schools because vouchers steal away scarce funding from public schools and give it to private schools that have no accountability or transparency."

Joining the CBE as plaintiffs in the suit are Frankfort Independent and Warren County schools, plus three individuals. The Kentucky Finance Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Revenue are named as the defendants.

