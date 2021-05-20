Lawsuit challenges new Arkansas voting restrictions

Backers of the measures have said they're needed to protect the integrity of the vote, but the lawsuit says there's been no evidence presented of fraud in last year's election that would necessitate the restrictions.

“What is certain is that, if left to stand, the challenged provisions will make it harder — and in some cases impossible — for lawful voters to exercise their right to vote," the groups said in their lawsuit.

Secretary of State John Thurston, who is named as a defendant, declined to comment because it's pending litigation, a spokesman said. The director of the State Board of Election Commissioners, whose members are also named as defendants, also declined comment.

One of the measures being challenged became law without Gov. Asa Hutchinson's signature, a move governors have taken to raise objections to a bill but not veto them. That measure moves up the deadline to drop off absentee ballots in person from the Monday before election day to Friday.

Hutchinson, a Republican, signed the other three measures into law. The governor said he hadn't seen the lawsuit yet but said he believed the voting measures would “pass constitutional muster."

