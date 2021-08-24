Lawsuit challenges New Mexico's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Many employers already are requiring vaccinations, with Los Alamos National Laboratory among the latest to do so.

Under the lab's policy, full vaccination will be mandatory for all regular employees and on-site contractors and subcontractors. It also will apply to all employees working on-site as well as those working remotely.

"To meet our laboratory’s critical mission requirements amid rising COVID-19 case rates in northern New Mexico and beyond, we must protect the entire workforce from the spread of this potentially severe disease. The best tool we have is vaccines,” Director Thom Mason wrote in a memo.

More than 85% of lab employees and contractors already are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, nearly 67% of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the New Mexico Department of Health.

