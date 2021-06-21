Lawsuit challenging CA women-in-boardroom law revived

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit that challenged California's law requiring women to be placed in hundreds of corporate boardrooms.

In a unanimous ruling, three judges of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said a shareholder has the legal right to sue over the 2018 law, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The law required publicly owned corporations that are based in California to have at least one female director on their boards by 2019. The number increases to two or three women by the end of this year, depending on the size of the board.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of a shareholder in one business, OSI Systems, challenged the law on grounds that it forced him to unconstitutionally discriminate on the basis of sex.

A lower court threw out the suit, saying that the shareholder, Creighton Meland Jr., hadn't been injured by the law and therefore didn't have a legal right, or standing, to challenge it.