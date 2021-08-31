 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawsuit claims Indiana treasurer granted illegal contracts
0 Comments
AP

Lawsuit claims Indiana treasurer granted illegal contracts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lawsuit claims Indiana treasurer granted illegal contracts

In this photo taken on Nov. 6, 2018, Republican Kelly Mitchell speaks during an election night party, Tuesday, in Indianapolis. A whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in handing out contracts that paid more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in handing out contracts that paid more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.

The lawsuit filed by a former top office staffer claims Republican Treasurer Kelly Mitchell bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in giving the contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids.

The lawsuit alleges those contracts went to eight banks, a financial services company and the Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller that directly made campaign contributions to Mitchell or had business ties with others which did so. A senior partner at Ice Miller was Mitchell’s campaign chairman before it received a $3,000-a-month lobbying contract.

Officials for Mitchell’s office and Ice Miller declined to comment Tuesday on the allegations.

The whistleblower’s attorney, Chris Wolcott, said Mitchell’s actions should be troubling to all taxpayers and that the money should be repaid immediately.

The lawsuit claims the treasurer’s office began issuing the contracts soon after Mitchell took office in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

People scramble for safety as Caldor fire gets closer

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News