 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Lawsuit could further snarl delayed Terre Haute casino plans

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are trying to push forward the stalled plans for a Terre Haute casino, giving the company that runs the Kentucky Derby a license for the project on Tuesday despite a new lawsuit that threatens to further delay construction.

Indiana Gaming Commission members approved giving the casino license to Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Inc. after they endorsed a deal settling a legal appeal filed by a Terre Haute ownership group originally granted the license last year.

The commission preliminarily picked Churchill Downs in November over three other companies for the Terre Haute license. Churchill Downs presented plans for a $240 million project building a new casino, along with a 10-story, 125-room hotel with a rooftop lounge.

One of the companies passed over, Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, filed a lawsuit Friday against the Gaming Commission. The lawsuit claims the commission violated state law by considering suggestions from Churchill Downs that it would look at sites other than the one included in its application, which is adjacent to Terre Haute’s sewage treatment plant and the new Vigo County Jail.

People are also reading…

Commission Chairman Michael McMains called the Full House lawsuit “sour grapes” and said he believed it was “frivolous.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News