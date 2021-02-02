Lawsuit decries rodent infestation at New Mexico prison

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two former New Mexico inmates are accusing state prison staff and a food-service contractor of cruelty and negligence for failing to resolve a yearslong rat and mouse infestation at the kitchen in a women’s lockup in the western part of the state, in a federal lawsuit announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit from Albuquerque-area residents Susie Zapata and Monica Garcia was filed in U.S. District Court against former prison wardens, describing a “horrific and widespread” rodent infestation that included contact between food and the rodent feces, urine and even rodents that somehow plunged into stew and a batch of oatmeal.

The Department of Corrections declined to comment on details of the suit, citing pending litigation.

The lawsuit also takes aim at South Dakota-based contractor Summit Food Service that provides meal services the Western New Mexico Corrections Facility, a 390-bed prison in the city of Grants. Company representatives were unavailable.

The suit was filed by the New Mexico Prison & Jail Project, a nonprofit advocacy group for improved prison conditions. The group was established last year and is led by attorney Matthew Coyte.