Lawsuit filed to block new Washington capital gains tax

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Wednesday that seeks to block the new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets that the Washington Legislature approved this week.

KUOW reports the conservative Freedom Foundation filed the lawsuit on behalf of five individuals and one couple. The legal action in Douglas County, Washington, says the 7 percent tax on gains above $250,000 is an unconstitutional income tax. They also said it violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

According to the lawsuit, all of the plaintiffs own capital assets and would potentially be subject to the tax. Supporters of the capital gains tax have said it’s an excise tax, not an income tax, and say that by taxing the state’s wealthiest residents it will make Washington’s tax code less regressive.

While legal challenges to the new tax were anticipated, this lawsuit was filed before Gov. Jay Inslee signed the tax into law.

The measure narrowly passed the Democratic-led Senate on a 25-24 vote Sunday afternoon, following a 52-44 vote Saturday night in the House.