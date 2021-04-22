Lawsuit less than a week after Honolulu police shooting

The lawsuit said officers shined blinding high-intensity flashlights at Myeni, a South African national of Zulu ancestry married to a U.S. citizen. As a trained rugby player, he defended himself against an armed assailant, the lawsuit said.

It was the police's fault that Myeni chose to fight when he could only see men holding lights and a gun on the moonless night while a distraught woman shouted, “that's him,” said James Bickerton, another lawyer representing his family.

It's not known what Myeni was doing at the home. The property had been advertised as a vacation rental, the lawsuit said. He could have intended to inquire about that or mistakenly thought he was visiting an adjacent temple that's open to the public, the lawsuit said.

Representatives for the city and the department didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Myeni's widow, Lindsay Myeni, said the family moved from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii, where she grew up, because they felt the racial diversity of the islands would make it a safer place to live.

She said wants to see the entire unedited footage and any 911 recordings.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to have to go to court just a week after Lindani’s death, but our requests for information have been ignored," she said.

