 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawsuit looms over tiny fish in drought-stricken West

  • Updated
  • 0
Rare Fish Western Drought

FILE - A bucket of least chub are released at Darwin Bundy's property in Fairfield, Utah, on Nov. 19, 2013. Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials they're going to sue over illegal delays in decisions on protections sought for rare fish species in Nevada and Utah threatened by past and future groundwater-pumping proposed in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent the formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, over the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah.

 Spenser Heaps - member image share, The Daily Herald

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delayed decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.

The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service last week over the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah.

Utah and Nevada are the driest states in the country, and the lawsuits are among the many fronts on which conservationists are battling water districts and the users they cater to over plans to siphon water to either maintain or expand consumption.

The outcome of the court fights will likely have major implications for states' parched valleys and the people and species that inhabit them.

People are also reading…

The group seeking federal listings under the Endangered Species Act says the high-desert springs where the minnows live are threatened by water allocations for traditional agricultural use as well as urban development plans.

The Fish and Wildlife Service belatedly concluded in August there was enough evidence the tui chub in Nevada was at risk of extinction — primarily due to over-pumping of water for farms and ranches — to warrant a yearlong review to determine if it should be listed.

The so-called 90-day finding had been due in June 2021, three months after the center petitioned for the listing. The center also noted in its Nov. 15 letter to the agency that the yearlong review should have been done in March.

Fish and Wildlife Service officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The agency acknowledged in its August finding that the petition “presents substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that listing the Fish Lake Valley tui chub as an endangered or threatened species may be warranted.”

The only place in the world that the 5-inch-long, olive-colored tui chub still exists is in a basin in Esmeralda County between Reno and Las Vegas.

“The Fish Lake Valley tui chub is staring extinction in the face because of the catastrophic overuse of groundwater in its native range,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Lake Valley’s groundwater levels have declined as much as 2.5 feet (76 centimeters) per year over the past half-century, causing a cumulative drawdown of more than 75 feet (23 meters) since 1973, the listing petition said.

Donnelly said active geothermal leases and lithium claims nearby, if developed, also could put the springs at risk.

In Utah, more than half the remaining wild populations of the least chub are jeopardized by proposed groundwater pumping to support growth in Cedar City, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

The group petitioned to list that 2-inch-long, gold-colored minnow in September 2021, citing threats posed by the Pine Valley Water Supply Project. An initial finding and 12-month review for that species also are past due, the group said.

Once widely distributed in Utah’s Bonneville Basin, the least chub has only seven remaining wild populations and about a dozen refuge populations where it's been reintroduced.

“Significant habitat loss and alteration, as well as competition and predation from non-native species, have driven this species close to extinction,” the center wrote.

Officials from Utah's Central Iron County Water Conservancy District want to spend roughly $260 million to lay about 70 miles (110 kilometers) of buried pipes to transport water from an aquifer below the Pine Valley, an undeveloped, rural swath north of the district's population center in Cedar City. They say limits on their local groundwater supply and an influx of new residents require they diversify their water supply to prepare for the future.

District General Manager Paul Monroe said a review of groundwater assessments found any impacts on the springs would be “less than significant.”

The project has been opposed for decades by neighboring Beaver County, Native American tribes, some ranchers and Nevada counties worried that siphoning water from Pine Valley will affect nearby aquifers.

“Endangered Species Act protection would ensure the Pine Valley water grab doesn't jeopardize the survival of this tiny native Utah fish,” said Krista Kemppinen, a scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Associated Press writer Sam Metz in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months. The announcement Thursday from United Nations and other parties to the deal prevents a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger. Struck during Russia's war in Ukraine, the initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks. The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to exporting its food and fertilizers.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

Thousands of people have marched through central Athens, accompanied by a heavy police presence, to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by Greece's military dictatorship at the time. The anniversary is observed each year with marches to the U.S. Embassy and have often, though not always, turned violent. Thursday’s march was peaceful. However, clashes broke out at a similar march in the northern city of Thessaloniki to the U.S. consulate, with a small group of demonstrators throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks at riot police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. In 1973, the military regime that had been in power since 1967 sent police and troops to crush pro-democracy protests centered in the Athens Polytechnic.

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post Thursday on his Instagram account. He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.” The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile a day after its neighbors said they had detected the flight of an ICBM with a potential to reach the continental U.S. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in separate drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul last weekend. They are accused of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill. The court on Friday released three other suspects from custody pending trial and ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack. The Nov. 13 explosion on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups that have denied involvement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian rescue workers race to find survivors after Java quake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News