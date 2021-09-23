Lawsuit says Georgia officials covered up fatal hit-and-run

Kelley, a Cedartown resident and lawyer, represents all of Polk and parts of Floyd and Haralson counties in northwest Georgia. He was indicted in December on a charge of reckless conduct, alleging he wrongly didn’t report the crash. Dover has been indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

“You don’t just go and look. You dial 911 first. None of them did that,” Aaron Keais, Eric Keais' brother, told WAGA-TV.

Lester Tate, Kelley's lawyer, said his client “completely” disputes the allegations. Kelley told police that night he wasn’t sure whether Dover hit a person or a deer. He has said he cooperated with police.

“I am confident that Rep. Kelley acted in full accordance with Georgia law,” Tate wrote in an email Thursday. “He had no knowledge or legal duty that required him to do anything more than what he did.”

Kelley has asked a judge to throw out the indictment. But a judge has yet to rule on a motion to quash that has been pending since July.

Kelley this year stepped down from his post as House majority whip after he was indicted and his wife filed for divorce.