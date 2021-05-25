Lawsuit seeking online votes for disabled is being settled

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A lawsuit that led to a system for Mainers with print disabilities to cast absentee ballots online is being settled in an agreement that formalizes a requirement for a system for those plaintiffs to vote online in private, without assistance, from their homes.

A federal judge must sign off on the agreement.

Lynn Merrill, who in the past could not cast a private absentee ballot because she's blind, called the settlement “monumental.”

"The idea is it’s not only for people experiencing vision loss, but also for people with other print disabilities: Dyslexia, muscular dystrophy, a number of medical conditions,” she told the Kennebec Journal.

Merrill didn't feel comfortable voting in person in the June primary election because of the pandemic. She also wasn’t satisfied with the option of having someone help her fill out the absentee ballot and a second person to sign off that the vote wasn’t under duress. So she didn't vote at all.