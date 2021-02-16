Lawsuit seeks remote access to New Hampshire House sessions

The lawsuit was filed against House Speaker Sherm Packard, who was elected to the leadership post after former Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 a week after the outdoor session in December. Packard, R-Londonderry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but last week told Democrats that remote participation may eventually be possible for members with specific health issues, though not in time for next week’s sessions.

Republican House leaders have said fully remote sessions are not possible because no rules exist to allow it, while blocking attempts to create such rules. But the Senate has been meeting remotely without an explicit rule, and the House has been holding “hybrid” committee hearings that allow for remote participation.

The plaintiffs include a 74-year-old lawmaker awaiting a kidney transplant, an 81-year-old who lives in a senior living complex that forbids attending large gatherings and House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing, 68, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in July. Since then, he has only left his home for non-medical reasons on four occasions: three related to House sessions and once to visit his mother before she died of COVID-19.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to take this step to defend our democracy and public health during the midst of a pandemic,” Cushing said in a statement Tuesday. “Democrats have tried for months now in good faith to persuade the Republican majority to put public health before politics and provide for remote participation in House Sessions for those lawmakers vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.